

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a collision in Brampton late Saturday night.

The crash occurred on Colonel Bertram Road, near Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road, at around 11 p.m.

Peel Paramedics say a car struck a tree in the area and one person was transported from the scene to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s current condition is not known.