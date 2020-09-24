TORONTO -- One person is without vital signs, and another has been injured in a shooting in North York Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of a man shot in the area of Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive, west of Jane Street, shortly after 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located two victims, including one with vital signs absent.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the victim. Both are being taken to hospital, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time, but police said a silver vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police were called a short distance away, in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, for reports of the sound of gunshots.

Police said they did not locate any victims but found several shell casings in a plaza and on the roadway.

It is not known if the two incidents are connected.