

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person has been found unresponsive with an upper body injury near Kennedy subway station, police say.

Officers responded to a call Monday around 3:45 p.m., of a person stabbed at Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East. According to the detective on scene, the victim is a man in his 20s and he has been transported to the hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the area, heading southbound. He is being described as a black male in his 20s, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a windbreaker hoodie jacket.

Homicide has not been called.

More to come.