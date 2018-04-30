One person unresponsive after stabbing in Scarborough
The scene of a stabbing in Scarborough where a person was found unresponsive. (Chopper)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 4:09PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 30, 2018 5:10PM EDT
One person has been found unresponsive with an upper body injury near Kennedy subway station, police say.
Officers responded to a call Monday around 3:45 p.m., of a person stabbed at Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East. According to the detective on scene, the victim is a man in his 20s and he has been transported to the hospital.
Police say the suspect fled the area, heading southbound. He is being described as a black male in his 20s, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a windbreaker hoodie jacket.
Homicide has not been called.
More to come.