TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person taken to hospital following reports of stabbing at Square One mall

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo from Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston) A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo from Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)
    Share

    One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing at a mall in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

    Peel Regional Police say they received a call from paid duty officers at Square One just after 5 p.m. for a stabbing.

    The incident appeared to have begun as a large fight inside the mall, police say.

    There is no immediate word on the extent of the person’s injuries or current condition.

    Police say four to five people were arrested.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News