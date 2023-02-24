One person taken to hospital after Weston stabbing

Police vehicles are pictured after one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Weston area Friday February 24, 2023. (Mike Nguyen) Police vehicles are pictured after one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Weston area Friday February 24, 2023. (Mike Nguyen)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, February 24, 2023

It's been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, how to tell if Google is blocking news content from you, and TikTok is under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton