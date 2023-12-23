One person taken to hospital after TTC bus collides with vehicle in Roncesvalles
One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle collided with a TTC bus in the Roncesvalles area.
According to police, a two-vehicle collision occurred near Parkside Drive in High Park Boulevard shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Toronto Police said the bus involved in the collision was evacuated, and that no passengers were injured.
One of the vehicles went into a hydro pole, causing it to lean over and knocking down some wires, police said.
It’s not clear how the collision occurred.
