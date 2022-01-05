TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York Wednesday night that left one person seriously injured.

It happened near Jane Street and Furgrove Crescent, south of Finch Avenue West.

Police said officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.

Officers found multiple shell casings and vehicles damaged by gunfire at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.