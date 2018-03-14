

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





One person has been taken into custody for impaired driving after a collision left three people with various injuries on Wednesday night in Mississauga.

The two-vehicle crash took place in the area of Dixie Road and Hickory Drive at around 10 p.m.

One person was sent to a trauma centre with serious injuries and two others were taken to local hospital with unknown injuries after the collision.

Peel Regional Police said one person was taken into custody in connection with the crash but did not provide any information on age or gender.

No charges have been laid.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.