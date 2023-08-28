One person taken into custody as police investigate suspicious package at Union Station

Toronto police say they are escorting passengers off a VIA Rail train and have taken one person into custody during an investigation into a suspicious package at Union Station.

In a post to X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, police say they were called to the station at around 2:40 p.m., and that a portion of the station is being kept clear as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police say officers are in the process of assisting VIA Rail staff in safely escorting passengers off a train at the station. It’s unclear if passengers on any other trains will be escorted off.

Police say their emergency disposal unit is on scene, and that Front Street is closed to eastbound traffic at York Street due to the investigation. Drivers and commuters are asked to consider alternate routes as delays are expected.

So far, TTC service has not been affected, however GO Transit says that the Great Hall is temporarily unavailable. Riders that need to access the station are asked to use the doors to the York and Bay Concourses.