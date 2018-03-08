

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person has been sent to the trauma centre at St. Michael’s Hospital following a five-car collision near Queen St. and Jameson Ave Thursday afternoon.

According to police, one vehicle struck four others. A pole was knocked down in the process. Police are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to the trauma centre for treatment. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for about an hour while police investigated the scene. There are still some road closures in place and commuters should expect delays in that area.