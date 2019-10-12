One person suffered life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle collision in Markham
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 9:10PM EDT
One person is in hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Markham.
Emergency crews were called to the area of York Durham Line and 19th Line around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.
York Regional Police said one person has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Several others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed the intersection for police investigation.