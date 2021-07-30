TORONTO -- A shooting in North York Friday night left one person seriously injured, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, officers located a ‘young male’ suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics say the victim was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers also found multiple shell casings at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.