One person seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing

Toronto

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police) A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

    One person has been seriously injured in a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Mississauga, Peel police say.

    Police said they were called to the area of Ceremonial Drive and Heritage Hills Boulevard shortly after 2:20 p.m, for a stabbing.

    A victim, described by police as an adult, was located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

    A female suspect was seen fleeing the area, police said. She is described her as a white and in her 30s with black and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

