One person seriously injured in Mississauga shooting
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 4:31PM EDT
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
TORONTO -- One person has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Mississauga Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street and Cawthra Road around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located one male victim with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital for treatment.
Police say there is evidence of a firearm being discharged.
Roads in the area are closed while officers investigate the incident.
This is a developing news story. More to come.