TORONTO -- One person has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street and Cawthra Road around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located one male victim with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say there is evidence of a firearm being discharged.

Roads in the area are closed while officers investigate the incident.

This is a developing news story. More to come.