One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being pulled from a fire at an apartment building in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

Firefighters were dispatched to the address near Bloor Street and Perth Avenue at around 2:10 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters observed smoke in a hallway on the eighth floor of the building and upgraded the call.

They then located the injured party r and took them to safety before transferring them into the care of paramedics.

Toronto Fire says that crews then quickly knocked down the fire and ventilated the eight floor.

The cause to the fire remains unclear.

Investigators with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are expected to arrive on scene sometime this morning.