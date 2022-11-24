One person seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing
One person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in downtown Toronto on Thursday evening.
Toronto police say the stabbing occurred in the area of Wellesley and Bleecker Streets, east of Sherbourne Street, shortly before 9 p.m.
Officers arrived to locate a victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
No suspect information has been released.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drained
Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
As anti-trans health bills surge in U.S., some Canadian experts are expressing concern
Hundreds of people packed into the Ohio Statehouse last week to beg lawmakers not to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, a scene that has been playing out across the U.S. as legislation targeting the transgender community continues its rapid increase, causing some activists in Canada to worry.
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
Oscar Peterson's synthesizer, signed Geddy Lee bass for sale at auction fundraiser
Instruments and exclusive memorabilia from famed Canadian musicians Oscar Peterson, Geddy Lee, The Tragically Hip and others are up for auction as part of an online fundraiser.
Thousands of Canadians experienced depression for the first time during the pandemic, study suggests
A new study suggests that around one in eight older Canadians experienced depression for the first time during the pandemic.
Sex with student, stalking estranged wife, deleting cellphone video: Report outlines B.C. police misconduct cases
The annual report from B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner was released this week, detailing a number of troubling incidents involving law enforcement – including one in which a Vancouver cop had sex with a high school student in another country.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back, but says David Hyde Pierce opted out of returning as Frasier's brother in the hit series' revival.
Montreal
-
Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women
A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Alleged Chinese spy working for Hydro-Quebec seeking bail
A former employee of Quebec's electricity utility who is charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China denied on Thursday that he was a flight risk and said he wanted to stay in Canada to fight the charges.
London
-
'It looks like Poseidon': Ingersoll, Ont. photographer captures spectacular image of face in waves
While working along the Lake Erie shoreline last weekend, a photographer from Ingersoll captured something unexpected. 'It took me hours to go through them all but I found a couple I really liked and that one stood out,' said Cody Evans.
-
Why did city hall choose these 15 parks where homeless encampments are restricted?
Not permitted to set up tents in more than a dozen core area parks, some Londoners are choosing riskier locations on steep riverbanks and in wooded areas. The removal of encampments from city parks has become more compassionate following August’s hunger strike by The Forgotten 519 outside city hall, but encampments are restricted in a small number of parks.
-
Third person charged in fatal hit-and-run last April: London police
A third person is facing charges in connection to the hit-and-run death of 38-year-old Thou Roeun last April, London police said Thursday.
Kitchener
-
38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
-
'I am selling my car': Driver faces multiple offences after driving unsafe car
A 27-year-old man from Brampton is facing multiple Highway Traffic Act offences after being stopped by the Mississauga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
New owners takeover the reigns of K-W Titans
It's nothing but net for the new owners of the Kitchener Waterloo Titans.
Northern Ontario
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
'Very, very, very worried': What we learned from Freeland's convoy commission testimony
On the second last day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the stand, testifying about her role in sculpting emergency economic measures that came into effect when the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act. Here are some notable takeaways from Freeland's testimony.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa public school board resumes debate virtually on mandatory masks in schools
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board announced trustees will resume a public meeting on a mask mandate for students and staff at 6 p.m., and the public will be able to watch the meeting online.
-
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
-
Woman searching for late father's jacket that was donated to Ottawa Value Village
A former Ottawa resident is appealing for help tracking down her late father's ski jacket, after it was accidentally donated to a Value Village in Ottawa the day he passed away.
Windsor
-
How are retailers preparing for Black Friday deals?
With the holidays upon us, financial experts are reminding consumers to avoid overspending and impulsive buys as Black Friday deals entice people to spend. Multiple surveys suggest a majority of Canadians will continue to spend the same amount this year as last. However, last year's budget will not go as far this year due to the rising cost of living.
-
WRH’s hiring of 7 offload assistants may pull resources from already-strained paramedic system, says union
In an effort to prevent Windsor-Essex from re-entering “Code Black” — which is declared when there are no ambulances available to immediately respond to emergency calls — Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) is looking to hire seven paramedics that will assist with ambulance offloads.
-
Highway 3 Widening Project moves forward as RFP stage closes
The Request for Proposals (RFP) stage has closed for teams to submit their bids to design, build and finance the Highway 3 Widening Project.
Barrie
-
Verdict delivered in manslaughter trial of ping pong game turned deadly
The jury reached a decision just hours after starting deliberations in the trial of a man charged with manslaughter and assault after his uncle died following a ping pong game that turned violent.
-
Here's how a new medical profession is helping battle hospital backlogs
There are roughly just 800 physician assistants in the country who play a vital role in the health care system.
-
Patience on thin ice for Orillia sports groups as Rotary Place remains closed
It's been nearly two months since a Legionnaires' outbreak was first declared in Orillia, but frustrations for local sports groups are boiling over as a recreational facility remains closed.
Atlantic
-
Federal government to spend $1.6B on communities adapting to forest fires, floods and storms
The federal government has released a climate adaptation strategy that includes $1.6 billion in new spending to help communities faced with risks that range from extreme heat and wildfires to floods and storms.
-
Moncton homicide victim's friends, family deal with 'extreme grief'
Olivia Bulmer still can't believe her close friend Max Boudreau is gone. His body was discovered in a wooded area in Irishtown, N.B., north of Moncton on Tuesday.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in latest reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in its latest reporting period, and 10 new COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods, in its weekly report Thursday.
Calgary
-
Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
Councillors consider options to improve transit safety after series of LRT incidents
The day after police released security video of a violent brawl in the Marlborough LRT station, councillors considered changes to the way they're accessed.
-
'Enhance educational choice': Alberta government bans school mask mandates, online-only instruction
In a bid to 'protect and enhance educational choice,' Alberta banned all K-12 school authorities and early childhood learning operators from implementing mask mandates and pivoting to online-only learning.
Winnipeg
-
Man accused of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver had a dispute with another driver, court hears
A man accused of fatally stabbing a Winnipeg taxi driver had a heated exchange with a different driver minutes earlier, a judge heard on Thursday.
-
Winnipeg teens arrested after officers swarmed, vehicles damaged at large party
Four Winnipeg teens have been arrested in connection to an incident where police officers were swarmed when they tried to break up a party in East St. Paul last month.
-
Rural Manitoba hospital suspends services over nursing shortage
A hospital in rural Manitoba has been forced to suspend its inpatient services and admissions next month due to nursing shortages. Advocates say it is a scary situation that will happen more often if the province doesn't take swift action.
Vancouver
-
B.C. baby's cancelled heart surgery comes as respiratory illnesses create long waits at hospitals
A Vancouver Island family whose six-month-old baby had his heart surgery cancelled this month is calling on the province to do a better job of dealing with capacity issues, as the opposition accuses the new premier of neglecting the health-care file.
-
Sex with student, stalking estranged wife, deleting cellphone video: Report outlines B.C. police misconduct cases
The annual report from B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner was released this week, detailing a number of troubling incidents involving law enforcement – including one in which a Vancouver cop had sex with a high school student in another country.
-
More patients in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C.'s latest update
British Columbia hospitals are treating the same number of COVID-19-positive patients this week as they were last week, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Edmonton
-
'Enhance educational choice': Alberta government bans school mask mandates, online-only instruction
In a bid to 'protect and enhance educational choice,' Alberta banned all K-12 school authorities and early childhood learning operators from implementing mask mandates and pivoting to online-only learning.
-
'Budget '23 is coming': Toews non-committal on Edmonton's ask for more help with shelter beds
Alberta's finance minister said more money to shelter vulnerable people from the cold might be coming, but not before February's budget.
-
'Sucker punched me': Edmonton man describes transit assault, asks for more provincial help
A man who says he was attacked as he exited an Edmonton LRT terminal is calling on the UCP government to do more to help people who are homeless, addicted and violent.