One person seriously injured in daylight stabbing in Toronto

One person has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s East Bayfront neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Dockside Drive and Queen’s Quay East area just before 4 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with stab wounds. They were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the stabbing took place in the vicinity of George Brown’s Waterfront Campus, but could not confirm if it happened on college property.

The suspect is described by police as a Black female in her 20s, wearing a brown shirt and black shorts.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.