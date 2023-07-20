One person seriously injured in daylight stabbing in Toronto

Police tape is shown in this file photo. Police say a 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland's Eastern Shore early Wednesday. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Police tape is shown in this file photo. Police say a 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland's Eastern Shore early Wednesday. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton