    • One person seriously injured in Ajax shooting

    A Durham police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Durham police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Durham police are investigating a shooting in Ajax Thursday night that left one person seriously injured.

    It occurred near Ivers Court and Westney Road North, south of Rossland Road West.

    Police say officers located a male victim suffering from serious injuries. He has been transported to a trauma centre.

    There is no immediate word on his condition.

    Police say two suspects fled on foot. No descriptions have been released.

