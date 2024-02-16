One person seriously injured after Square One Mall stabbing, 6 youth in custody: police

One person is in hospital after being stabbed during a fight at a mall in Mississauga Friday.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call from paid duty officers at Square One just after 5 p.m. for a stabbing.

Officers were conducting a foot patrol inside the mall alongside mall security when they responded to an altercation, Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said in a video posted on X.

They found one person with stab wounds, who was subsequently taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The age of the victim is unknown.

Bell-Morena said police believe there was an attempt to rob the victim before they were stabbed.

Meanwhile, security and police chased several individuals and took six people into custody, Bell-Morena said, adding that all were under the age of 18.

“There is no further threat to the public and we are appealing to any people that may have been present at the mall or captured any of this incident on their cell phones to contact investigators from the 11th Division Criminal Investigations Bureau,” he said.