TORONTO -- One person has been injured following a shooting in North York Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Eddystone Avenue sometime around 8 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

Police said that a man with at least one gunshot wound was found at the scene.The man's injuries are considered serious and he has been transported to the hospital for treatment, paramedics say.

According to investigators, a suspect is believed to have fled the area.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.