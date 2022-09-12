One person rushed to trauma centre after shooting in Mississauga

Two people have been shot in Mississauga Monday afternoon.

The incident took place just after 2 p.m. at Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

According to police, two people were shot and one has been taken to a local trauma centre.

There is a large police presence in the area.

The suspect is described by police as a white male with a beard. He was last seen wearing a construction vest and driving a black Jeep Cherokee, with the plate number 'CLMZ 905.'

He is considered armed and dangerous, and police are asking anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 immediately.

Halton police also issued a warning to the public Monday afternoon as part of a shooting investigation from King to Main Streets that saw a suspect flee the area in a black Jeep Cherokee. It is unknown if the incidents are related at this time.

This is a developing story. More to come…