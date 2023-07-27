One person rushed to hospital after daylight stabbing in Toronto's east end

Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation in Toronto's east end on Thursday. Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation in Toronto's east end on Thursday.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton