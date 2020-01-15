TORONTO -- One person has been rescued after an elevator at a downtown building malfunctioned.

It happened at 88 Bloor Street East at around 6:41 p.m.

Deputy Chief Jim Jessop said the elevator was on a free fall with one person inside before emergency brakes kicked in.

Crews rapelled into the elevator shaft to extricated the person. The victim is being assessed by the paramedics.

