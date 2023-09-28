Toronto

    • One person rescued from balcony after 3-alarm high-rise fire in Scarborough

    Firefighters respond to a highrise fire on Mclevin Avenue in Scarborough Thursday September 28, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) Firefighters respond to a highrise fire on Mclevin Avenue in Scarborough Thursday September 28, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)

    Toronto Fire crews rescued one person from a highrise balcony after a three-alarm blaze broke out at an apartment building in Scarborough overnight.

    Firefighters were called to 400 McLevin Avenue, near Neilson Road and Finch Avenue East, at around 1:30 a.m.

    They arrived to find heavy smoke in the building and one occupant trapped on a ninth-floor balcony.

    Firefighters used an aerial ladder to get the person down. Toronto Paramedic Services said they were then transported to hospital with minor injuries.

    The fire has since been stamped out and residents have been allowed to return to the building.

    There was no immediate word on how the fire started.

