One person rescued after falling in hole at construction site: Toronto Fire

One person has been rescued after falling into a hole at a Toronto construction site.

According to Toronto Fire, the person fell into the hole, near Spadina Road and Thelma Avenue, just after 6 a.m. on Friday.

When Toronto Fire arrived at the scene, they rescued the person.

Injuries have not been confirmed at this time. Emergency responders remain on scene investigating.

