

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person has died following a collision in Toronto’s Downsview area Friday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a collision around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jane Street and Beverly Hills Drive, near Wilson Avenue. Police say that two vehicles were involved in the incident.

According to officers, a van was travelling northbound on Jane Street when it struck a pedestrian. The van then crashed into a bus shelter and flipped over, landing in a church parking lot.

In a tweet, police said that someone was "thrown from a vehicle” during the collision.

One person was found without vital signs and taken to the trauma centre. This patient has succumbed to their injuries.

A second patient was also transported to the trauma centre with serious injuries.

Early reports indicate that a traffic signal in the area was disobeyed. Officers say there was a red light at the intersection at the time of the crash.

Police say the intersection of Jane Street and Beverly Hills Drive will be closed for an extensive period as their investigation continues.