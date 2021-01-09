TORONTO -- One person is dead, and another has been injured in a collision in Mississauga Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to Erin Centre Boulevard near Glen Erin Drive just before 9 p.m.

Peel police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to hospital. There is no word on their condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

There are road closures in the area while police investigate.