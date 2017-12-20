

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and another was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after an altercation took place at a Hamilton residence on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of Highland Road West and Aubrey Avenue at around noon.

Investigators said the victim was known to police and there is no threat to public safety.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this case.

This is the city’s 10th homicide of the year.