One person killed, another hospitalized following single-vehicle crash in Stoney Creek

One person is dead and another is in hospital following an overnight collision in Stoney Creek.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the Queen Elizabeth Way at Fruitland Road.

As a result, all Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed at 50 Road.

In a video posted to social media, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), said a driver travelling at a high-rate of speed lost control of their vehicle and rolled over. Both of the vehicle’s occupants were ejected, he said.

“One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another was transported to hospital,” Schmidt said.

Burlington OPP along with the force’s collision reconstruction team are currently investigating.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision should contact the OPP at 905-681-2511, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).