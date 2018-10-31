

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision on a rural road in Caledon on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the collision occurred around 1:10 p.m. near the intersection of McLaughlin and The Grange Side roads.

OPP Const. Tamara Schubert said early reports from the scene suggest the driver lost control and went off an embankment.

She said there was only one occupant in the vehicle.

While the exact cause of the collision is unknown, Schubert said that the roads in the area were wet from afternoon rain at the time of the incident.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigation unit has been called to the scene, Schubert said.

No information has been provided regarding the victim’s age or gender.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.