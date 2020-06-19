TORONTO -- One person has died after a shooting in Toronto's west-end early Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and St. Clarens Avenue, near Landsowne Avenue, around 11:40 a.m.

Police originally said that there were "multiple victims," but did not release any further information. They later said one victim succumbed to their injuries.

Paramedics said they assessed one person at the scene but did not transport anyone to the hospital

According to Toronto Police Const. Edward Parks, there were reports that there were "multiple individuals wirh firearms."

SHOOTINGS:

**11:40 am**

St. Clair Ave W + St. Clarens Ave

- multiple callers reporting multiple gun shots heard

- @TPS13Div o/s confirmed shooting

- reports of multiple victims

- @TorontoMedics o/s

- will update#GO1127664

June 19, 2020

Parks also said that witnesses reported seeing a four-door sedan fleeing the scene as well as two possible male suspects.

Investigators are at the scene and have taped off a section of St. Clair West. Numerous evidence markers can be seen on the roadway.

This is a developing news story. More to come.