

CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after one person was injured following a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say that officers were called to the area of White Clover Way and Mavis Road around 2:40 p.m.

A patient was transported in non-life-threatening condition to a local hospital, paramedics said.

The suspect involved in the shooting fled the area, police said.

A YMCA and a daycare in the area were put into hold and secure as a precaution.

No further information has been released regarding the circumstances of the shooting.