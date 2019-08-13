One person injured, suspect sought after shooting in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 3:43PM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after one person was injured following a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police say that officers were called to the area of White Clover Way and Mavis Road around 2:40 p.m.
A patient was transported in non-life-threatening condition to a local hospital, paramedics said.
The suspect involved in the shooting fled the area, police said.
A YMCA and a daycare in the area were put into hold and secure as a precaution.
No further information has been released regarding the circumstances of the shooting.