

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in the West Queen West area New Year’s Day.

The two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment above a store in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area at around 4:30 p.m.

Two people were inside the unit when the fire broke out and one of them had to be taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Toronto Fire said.

Toronto Paramedic Services described the injuries as minor.

The fire was put out by around 6 p.m. It’s not yet clear how it started.