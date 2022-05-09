One person injured in Roselands shooting

A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image. A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crisis pregnancy centres criticized for 'deceptive' practices

Alarm over the possibility that national reproductive rights in the U.S. could be overturned has revived discussions in Canada around abortion access and the prevalence across the country of counselling clinics that actively do not support abortion, known as crisis pregnancy centres.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton