One person injured in Roselands shooting
Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in the Roselands area.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Black Creek Trail shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Police said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and that his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
There's no word so far about possible suspects.
Police have not provided any further details so far.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Provocative sculpture that looks like Putin removed from Kyiv public square
A provocative anti-war sculpture featuring a handgun in the mouth of a figure with a remarkable likeness to Vladimir Putin has been removed from a public square in the centre of Kyiv.
Canada so far resettles 12,605 of promised 40,000 Afghan refugees
Canada promised to resettle 40,000 refugees from Afghanistan, but after nine months only 12,605 have arrived.
BREAKING | Alabama corrections officer who escaped with inmate has died in hospital, sheriff says
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested in Indiana earlier Monday, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County told CNN.
Canada's ambassador has returned to Ukraine but no date set for full embassy reopening: Joly
Canada has sent back its Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza to reopen the Kyiv embassy but there's no word yet on when there will be a full diplomatic restoration in the region.
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
Crisis pregnancy centres criticized for 'deceptive' practices
Alarm over the possibility that national reproductive rights in the U.S. could be overturned has revived discussions in Canada around abortion access and the prevalence across the country of counselling clinics that actively do not support abortion, known as crisis pregnancy centres.
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
Commercial air traveller traffic 17 times higher in early May compared to last year
Commercial air travel is intensifying as COVID-19 restrictions ease domestically and abroad, with the number of travellers entering Canada up 17 fold compared to this time last year.
Montreal
Police investigate second drive-by shooting in Montreal area in two days; no injuries reported
Monday night saw another drive-by shooting in Montreal after a weekend when a man was killed and others injured in a similar shooting in Laval. No one appears to be injured after Monday's incident.
'It's not supposed to be here': Wayward minke whale spotted near Montreal sparks worries
A marine mammal research group is keeping a close eye on a wayward minke whale that made its way to the Montreal area over the weekend, raising concerns about its safety.
Wax pens: Increased use of high-concentration cannabis in some Quebec high schools
Drug addiction specialists are warning parents about a new and strong cannabis drug available online that is increasing in popularity among Quebec high school students.
London
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
London, Ont. native recounts being hit by EF-3 tornado
Tornado season in Texas has had a busy start and a veteran storm chaser from London, Ont., found himself right in the middle of one of those twisters last week.
Kitchener
One person seriously injured in Cambridge stabbing: police
One person has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Cambridge.
Gas prices set new record in Waterloo region
The price of gas in Waterloo region hit a new record Monday, as fuel prices continue to soar across the country.
Northern Ontario
French River Trading Post owners frustrated by lack of MTO signs
Owners of the French River Trading Post say they’re disappointed with the Ministry of Transportation because of the lack of signs on the new Highway 69 that indicate where businesses are located.
Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury senior
An 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
-
Ottawa
Ottawa drivers say gas prices causing them to cancel summer plans
Drivers in Ottawa say the record-high gas prices in Canada are forcing them to cancel their summer travel plans.
NDP call out PC incumbent MacLeod for taking MPP allowance from riding association
The Ontario NDP is taking aim at Nepean PC incumbent Lisa MacLeod for taking $44,000 over three years as an MPP allowance from the local riding association.
Missing teen, last seen in April, known to stay in OC Transpo stations
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Windsor
Why carpenters in Windsor-Essex-Kent are on strike
Picket lines went up at two construction sites in Windsor Monday, after local members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America rejected the employers latest contract offer.
EV charging station program in high demand in Windsor-Essex
A program to increase the number of electric charging stations across Windsor-Essex is out of money.
'It’s unfair': Boaters want more marine ports of entry open
Boaters in LaSalle are calling for more pre-pandemic CBSA options since crossing the Canadian-U.S. border by boat resumed. Members of the LaSalle Mariners Yacht Club say the sailing season is at stake with just two small vessel reporting sites open in the region.
Barrie
Cyclist dies in collision involving motorcycle on Highway 26
One person has died in a motorcycle and bicycle collision in Thornbury.
Barrie's million-dollar man, Will Dwyer, dies at 96
Barrie's million-dollar man and Second World War veteran Will Dwyer has passed away.
Four teens arrested in connection with stabbing of Barrie teen
Four teens are accused of stabbing a teenager in Barrie last weekend.
Atlantic
Thirty years after Westray disaster, families say justice still rare in worker deaths
Family members who lost loved ones in the Westray coal mining disaster in Nova Scotia marked the 30th anniversary Monday, while continuing their calls for more criminal prosecutions of workplace deaths.
Westray disaster: Questions about mine's safety raised before 1992 tragedy
In the early 1990s, a property with blue buildings and large concrete silos towered over Nova Scotia's Pictou County. The site was the Westray Mine in Plymouth, N.S. – a facility that stood as a symbol of industry, a link to the area's mining history and a source of much-needed employment.
Families affected by Westray Mine disaster remember loved ones 30 years later
Thirty years after an underground explosion at the Westray Mine in Plymouth, N.S., heartache lingers for families left behind.
Calgary
Overnight snowfall damages trees and covers gardens
It's almost a spring tradition in Calgary: a good dump of snow in early May.
Man charged after fake horse head left at Calgary mayor's home
Now a common cultural reference, the idea of using a horse head to intimidate someone originated from a scene in 1972's 'The Godfather.'
Calgarians struggle to find a rental home amid booming market
Calgarians Laura Kelly and David Litwiller are looking for a single-family detached home to rent, but have had no luck after six weeks of searching.
Winnipeg
Province issues overland flood watch for all of southern, central Manitoba
With another fresh surge of precipitation on the horizon for Manitoba, the province has issued an overland flood watch for all of southern and central Manitoba.
Squeal on Pigs campaign asks Manitobans to report sightings, movements of invasive swine
Elusive and destructive wild pigs are wreaking havoc on parts of the Canadian Prairies, including in Manitoba, and a campaign new to the province is seeking your help tracking the invasive species.
-
Vancouver
Discovery of 2 bodies in Abbotsford home prompts homicide investigation
Two bodies were found in an Abbotsford home Monday morning and homicide investigators have been called in to probe the deaths.
Passing the buck? B.C. minister, energy executive respond to record gas prices
B.C.’s energy minister and the CEO of a major fuel supplier were both grilled Monday on the province’s record-breaking gas prices.
Windows smashed 8 times in 6 months: Vancouver businesses fed up with rampant vandalism
Multiple businesses are speaking out after being repeatedly targeted by vandals smashing their store windows – an issue they say is taking up more time and money than they can afford to spare.
Edmonton
Edmonton opioid-related EMS calls increase 299% since 2018
Data released by the province shows the number of opioid events EMS attended in Edmonton has been growing year over year.
Giant Oilers numbers continue to pop up around Edmonton during playoffs
First it was a massive 29 in Landsdowne near Whitemud Drive, then a few days later, a huge 97 on the north side of Whitemud near 145 Street. And then suddenly last weekend, a mammoth 41 suddenly appeared atop Fox Drive in Belgravia.
Elections Alberta asked to investigate bulk UCP membership purchases
UCP MLA Brian Jean has asked Elections Alberta to investigate what he calls “irregularities” in memberships purchased ahead of the party's leadership review.