One person injured in Richmond Hill stabbing
CTV Toronto Published Monday, February 24, 2020 7:43PM EST
TORONTO -- One person has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a stabbing in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in Richmond Hill.
It happened outside a restaurant near Yonge Street and King Road in the Oak Ridges area Monday evening.
One person was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, York Regional Police said.
Police said they will be combing through surveillance footage to try and identify a suspect.
It is not clear whether the suspect and victim knew each other, police said.
Poice are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators.