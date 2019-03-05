

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a sport utility vehicle collided with two TTC buses on Highway 27 early Tuesday.

According to the TTC, a white SUV collided with two buses on Highway 27 near Humber College Boulevard at around 5:45 a.m.

Police at the scene told CP24 that the driver of the SUV may have suffered a medical episode before striking the side of one bus and nearly colliding head-on with another.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

There were no passengers on the buses at the time of the collision. The drivers were uninjured, the TTC said.

The 927 Highway 27 Express bus is detouring via Rexdale Boulevard because of the collision.

There are some lane closures in effect on the highway as the collision is investigated.