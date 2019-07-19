

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person was taken to hospital after a collision involving a police cruiser and two other vehicles in Brampton on Friday night.

The three-vehicle crash occurred on Williams Parkway near Royal Orchard Drive at around 8:20 p.m.

Police say that the person transported to hospital was not a police officer.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

The southbound lanes of Williams Parkway remain closed at Royal Orchard Drive.