

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person has sustained a serious injury after a police-involved shooting in Niagara Region’s Smithville, according to Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The incident occurred in the area of Anastasia Boulevard and Harvest Gate.

No details have been provided about the circumstances of the shooting.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety, Niagara police said.

The SIU, which investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury, or sexual assault allegations, has invoked its mandate.

Roads in the area are closed while authorities investigate the incident.

More to come.