TORONTO -- A person living in a wooden shelter in an encampment east of downtown Toronto was injured when the makeshift structure caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Toronto firefighters say they were called to an encampment near Adelaide Street East and Power Street after 6 a.m. for a fire.

They arrived to find a wooden structure on fire, with one person inside.

Crews quickly knocked down the blaze.

The exact condition of the person inside the burned structure is not known.

Paramedics said they were sent to the scene but could not speak about the victim’s condition.

Fire officials said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate.