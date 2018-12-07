

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person has life-threatening injuries and two others have non-life threatening injuries after a collision involving two tractor trailers and a gravel truck in Brampton on Friday morning.

It happened on Highway 50 near Cottrelle Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that one of the vehicles was attempting to make a left turn when the crash first occurred.

The driver of the gravel truck was ejected from their vehicle as a result of the force of the impact.

They were reportedly unconscious at the scene and paramedics previously told CP24 that they were actively working to resuscitate them.

Highway 50 is currently closed from Bellchase Trail to Ebenezer Road. Cottrelle Boulevard is also closed from Huntington Road to Clarkway Drive.

The Peel police Major Collision Bureau will attend the scene to conduct a full investigation.