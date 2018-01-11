One person in hospital after shooting near King and Bathurst
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 5:00AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 5:02AM EST
One person is in hospital following a shooting in the downtown core.
The incident occurred near King and Bathurst streets early Thursday morning.
Police say one person is receiving treatment in hospital for gunshot wounds.
Their condition is not known at this time.
Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.
The age and gender of the victim have not been released.