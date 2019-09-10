One person in hospital after police interaction in Mississauga
Police respond to a residence in the area of Morning Star and Goreway drives in Mississauga Tuesday September 10, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 11:07PM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital following an interaction with police in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Morning Star and Goreway drives just after 9 p.m. for a call about a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they had an interaction with a person who was subsequently transported to a local hospital.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported one person from the area with serious injuries.
Police said they could not provide any further details about the person or how they were injured.