Toronto

    • One person in hospital after Moss Park stabbing

    Police vehicles are pictured at the intersection of Queen and Sherbourne streets following a stabbing Thursday October 5, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) Police vehicles are pictured at the intersection of Queen and Sherbourne streets following a stabbing Thursday October 5, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)

    One person is in hospital following a late-night stabbing in Moss Park.

    Toronto police were called to the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street for a stabbing late Wednesday night.

    Officers found a man suffering from injuries at the scene.

    He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    No arrests have been made so far and no suspect description has been released.

