One person in hospital after Moss Park stabbing
One person is in hospital following a late-night stabbing in Moss Park.
Toronto police were called to the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street for a stabbing late Wednesday night.
Officers found a man suffering from injuries at the scene.
He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made so far and no suspect description has been released.
