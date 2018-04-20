

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Durham Region on Friday morning, police say.

Police say that they were called to a residence on Hillside Crescent in the town of Cannington at around 1 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival officers located a deceased man inside the residence, according to police. That man has since been identified as 38-year-old Brian Shane Windsor.

A male suspect was subsequently taken into custody at the scene. Both the suspect and Windsor resided at the address, though police have not commented on their exact relationship.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear what charges, if any, will be laid against the suspect.

Police say they are not seeking any additional suspects in relation to the shooting and believe that the incident is “isolated.”

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.