

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





One person has been taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving after a vehicle plummeted into Lake Ontario in Oakville overnight Monday.

Just after 3 a.m., police said they were called to the area of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they discovered that a vehicle entered the body of water at the dead end of Maple Grove Drive.

No injuries were reported but officials said they are continuing to search for any other possible occupants of the vehicle.

One person was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving in connection with the incident.

No charges have been laid.