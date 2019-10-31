

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is in custody in connection with a stabbing in Malvern on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the area of Forest Creek Pathway and Old Finch Avenue at around 10 p.m.

Paramedics said one person was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening, according to police.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the case and has been charged with aggravated assault.

The age and gender of the victim have not been released.