

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One woman is dead and another has been arrested for impaired driving following a crash on Highway 404 near Newmarket.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway at Aurora Road at around 2:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that two vehicles were involved in the collision and that one of them may have rolled over.

Ontario Provincial Police say that both speed and alcohol were likely factors in the collision.

The victim was a 37-year-old woman while the person taken into custody is a 41-year-old woman, police say. She is expected to be charged with impaired driving causing death.

The northbound lanes of Highway 404 are closed between Aurora Road and Mulock Drive as police continue to investigate at the scene. OPP say that the closure will remain in effect until at least 8 a.m.