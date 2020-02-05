One person in critical condition after collision in Brampton
Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 3:28PM EST
TORONTO -- One person is in critical condition after a collision in Brampton Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and Cadetta Road around 12:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a two-vehicle collision.
One of the drivers was transported to a trauma center with serious injuries, Peel police said.
Police say they believe a car rear-ended a dump truck. No further details have been released about the age or gender of the victim.
Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the incident.