One person in critical but stable condition after stabbing in Parkdale
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 5:22AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 22, 2019 6:36AM EDT
One male is in critical but stable condition following a stabbing in Parkdale late Sunday night.
Officers were called to the area of Queen Street West and Jameson Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
According to police, the altercation occurred inside an apartment and the victim was found outside on the street.
The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and is currently undergoing surgery.
Police say one suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.