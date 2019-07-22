

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male is in critical but stable condition following a stabbing in Parkdale late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area of Queen Street West and Jameson Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

According to police, the altercation occurred inside an apartment and the victim was found outside on the street.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and is currently undergoing surgery.

Police say one suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.