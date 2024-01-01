One person hospitalized following Scarborough townhouse fire
Police say the three-alarm fire broke out at a residential townhouse in the area of Guildcrest Drive and Guildwood Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday.
Homes adjacent to the original site of the fire have also been evacuated due to “some spread,” according to Toronto Fire. A TTC bus has been brought in to shelter displaced residents.
Road closures in the area are ongoing.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau reassures Zelenskyy of Canada's support for Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone on Monday, reassuring him that Canada will continue to support the fight against Russia's invasion.
No Canadians reported hurt, missing after Japan quakes, GAC says
No Canadians have been reported injured or missing following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of Japan's main island on Monday, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
'History is hers': Ella Shelton of Ingersoll, Ont. scores first ever PWHL goal
It’s been an historic day for women’s sports with the puck drop in the inaugural PWHL game in Toronto.
'The threat continues': Meteorologist explains tsunami formation following earthquakes in Japan
Japan issued its highest-level tsunami alert on Monday after a series of earthquakes rocked the country's west coast.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024
Middle-income earners will start seeing a larger portion of their paycheques going toward Canada Pension Plan contributions as of Monday.
Japan faces 'battle against time' to rescue New Year's Day quake survivors
At least eight people have died in an earthquake that struck Japan on New Year's Day as authorities on Tuesday struggled to assess the full extent of a disaster that wrecked buildings and roads and left thousands without power in freezing temperatures.
16-year-old boy fatally stabbed on a hill overlooking London during New Year's Eve
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a hilltop overlooking central London as crowds gathered to watch New Year's Eve fireworks, police said Monday.
South Korean opposition leader is attacked and injured by an unidentified man, officials say
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked and injured by an unidentified man during a visit Tuesday to the southeastern city of Busan, emergency officials said.
Montreal
-
2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run just after New Year's celebrations
Two people are dead after a hit-and-run in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough that occurred shortly after Montrealers rang in the new year.
-
Despite months of turmoil, Quebec premier wishes health, happiness in New Year's message
After a year that ended with uncertainty and turmoil for many in the province, Quebec Premier Francois Legault took to social media to wish Quebecers happiness in 2024.
-
Boy born one minute after midnight could be Quebec's first baby of 2024
It looks like Quebec's first birth of 2024 happened just one minute after midnight in the Outaouais region.
London
-
Man in custody after east London, Ont. standoff
London police have a man in custody after a lengthy standoff that lasted over four hours.
-
Puppies in 'poor living conditions' rescued by Sarnia police
While attending a residence on an unrelated incident, Sarnia police located five small puppies outside in “poor living conditions.”
-
London Health Sciences Centre welcomes first baby of 2024
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has announced that the first baby of the New Year has arrived!
Kitchener
-
‘It hurts so bad’: Wife of David Genereaux speaks out days after his death in Wellington County collision
It was a day that will haunt Sabrina Genereaux for the rest of her life. On Dec. 29, her husband David went out to run some errands, leaving Sabrina and their two month old son Jason at home. When David didn’t return after a few hours, Sabrina knew that something was wrong.
-
Driver airlifted to trauma centre after truck hits home near Arthur
A 64-year-old from Fergus has been airlifted to a trauma centre after police say the pickup truck they were driving hit a home in the Township of Wellington North.
-
Cambridge couple welcomes their New Year’s baby
As many people were welcoming the New Year, a Cambridge couple was saying hello to their very own New Year’s baby.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
-
-
'Just heading home': Teen charged with stunt driving on New Year's Eve on Hwy. 11
A 17-year-old driver is accused of travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 early Sunday morning, provincial police say.
Ottawa
-
8 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things that will cost you more in 2024, including OC Transpo fares, city recreation fees and hydro rates.
-
The first babies of 2024 in Ottawa and western Quebec
The first babies of 2024 in Ottawa and western Quebec were born within the first minute of the New Year.
-
Fare hikes and bus route cuts: Four things to know about OC Transpo in 2024
OC Transpo riders are facing fare hikes and bus route changes in 2024, while the new north-south Trillium Line is scheduled to open at some point this year. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at four things to watch with OC Transpo in 2024.
Windsor
-
It’s a boy! Windsor Regional Hospital welcomes first baby of 2024
Windsor Regional Hospital’s (WRH) first baby of 2024 arrived later than usual.
-
Missing Dresden man found dead
An 85-year-old man from Dresden has been found dead.
-
Suspect arrested following armed robbery in Walkerville
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 35-year-old man following an armed robbery in Walkerville.
Barrie
-
-
Police investigating death at Tiny Township farm
Provincial police are investigating the death of a man at a farm in Tiny Township on Saturday.
-
Five-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil
A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
2024 resolutions: Cape Breton Road Runners look to start new year on the right foot
There's something to be said for starting a new year off on the right foot, and about 100 people tried to do just that on Monday at the Cape Breton Road Runners' annual Resolution Run.
-
Polar dips help mark the new year across New Brunswick
New Brunswickers braved the elements and icy cold waters on Monday to start off 2024 with an annual polar dip.
-
Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
Calgary
-
Transit safety, gang shootings, international conflicts: Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld reflects on 2023
Interview with Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld
-
Canada to witness rare total solar eclipse in 2024
For the first time in 52 years parts of Canada will experience a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8th.
-
Warm weather not a factor for skiers as resorts in mountains say it's pretty much business as usual
The warmest holiday season in recent memory isn’t keeping skiers off the hills in Banff.
Winnipeg
-
19-year-old dies in officer-involved shooting: Winnipeg police
Manitoba's police watchdog agency is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Fort Richmond Sunday afternoon.
-
'Always trying to do new things': New Year's Day celebrations brings thousands to The Forks
The New Year is making way for some new traditions, including a whole new day of festivities at The Forks, where thousands of people came together to mark the first day of 2024.
-
Police looking for help after body found on Flora Avenue
Winnipeg police are investigating what could be the city's final homicide of 2023.
Vancouver
-
North Shore Rescue volunteers drive up bare ski hills to rescue hiker
Volunteers on the North Shore conducted their first rescue of the new year just minutes after midnight, when a hiker slipped and injured himself on Mt. Seymour.
-
These were the most borrowed books from Vancouver libraries in 2023
What have Vancouverites been reading in 2023? The Vancouver Public Library recently released its annual list of the most borrowed books over the previous year.
-
'Absolutely devastating': 1 dead, multiple others injured after fire in Surrey home
One person has died after a house fire in Surrey Monday morning, while multiple others escaped with injuries.
Edmonton
-
Random Edmonton stabbings on New Year's Eve 'a concern': police
Two men are in hospital in critical condition following separate stabbings in central Edmonton the evening of New Year's Eve, and police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for them.
-
Alberta government reinstates fuel tax, raising gasoline prices by nine cents per litre
Starting Monday, the Alberta government raised gasoline prices by nine cents per litre, a move some drivers in Edmonton are unhappy about.
-
Mother of boy who survived falling through ice in Morinville asks parents to warn their children
A mother in Morinville, Alta., is calling on parents to remind their children to stay off frozen lakes and ponds.